Plattsburg falls to Van Far in Class 2 3rd Place game

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Plattsburg Tigers will take home the Class 2 fourth place trophy from the state tournament in Springfield.
The Tigers lost to Van Far Saturday, 56-34.
Plattsburg finished the year 22-10 and made its first-ever trip to the state Final Four.
