Plattsburg falls to Van Far in Class 2 3rd Place game

The Plattsburg Tigers will take home the Class 2 fourth place trophy from the state tournament in Springfield.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 12:34 PM

The Tigers lost to Van Far Saturday, 56-34.

The Tigers lost to Van Far Saturday, 56-34. 

Plattsburg finished the year 22-10 and made its first-ever trip to the state Final Four. 

