Plattsburg outlasts Wildcards in opening round of district play

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The No. 3 seed Plattsburg Tigers outlasted #6 Stewartsville/Osborn Monday night, 39-36, in the opening round of Class 2 District 16 girls tournament.
The Tigers will take on #2 North Platte Wednesday in the district semifinals.
