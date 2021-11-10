Clear
Plattsburg's Graham heading to Missouri Western to continue volleyball career

Plattsburg Tigers senior Lia Graham will continue her volleyball career next year and it will be close to home. Graham signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play volleyball at Missouri Western.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) Plattsburg Tigers senior Lia Graham will continue her volleyball career next year and it will be close to home. Graham signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play volleyball at Missouri Western.

Graham had a standout career at Plattsburg, earning multiple postseason honors and eclipsing 1,000 career digs, but more than that, she hopes she left an impact on the program and future volleyball players.

"I really hope that I left an impactful legacy behind for the younger generation to look up to," Graham said. "I've always just wanted to be a good role model to the younger generation, so I hope that they can look up to these and be like, 'yeah, I can accomplish that too."

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
