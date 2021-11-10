Plattsburg's Graham heading to Missouri Western to continue volleyball career

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) Plattsburg Tigers senior Lia Graham will continue her volleyball career next year and it will be close to home. Graham signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play volleyball at Missouri Western.

Graham had a standout career at Plattsburg, earning multiple postseason honors and eclipsing 1,000 career digs, but more than that, she hopes she left an impact on the program and future volleyball players.

"I really hope that I left an impactful legacy behind for the younger generation to look up to," Graham said. "I've always just wanted to be a good role model to the younger generation, so I hope that they can look up to these and be like, 'yeah, I can accomplish that too."