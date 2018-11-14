Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs to Missouri State softball

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Missouri State. Lewis helped lead the Tigers to a 27-5 record during her senior season.

She earned first-team all-state honors in 2018 for the second year in a row. Lewis also earned all-district, all-conference and all-region honors every year in school at Plattsburg.

"Kelsie is a talented athlete with real game sense and a strong throwing arm," Missouri State softball coach Holly Hesse said on their athletics website. "She has great hands and makes exciting plays on the infield with her range and reactions. She is also a hitter who comes in clutch at the plate and consistently produces RBI."