Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs to Missouri State softball

Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Missouri State.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Missouri State. Lewis helped lead the Tigers to a 27-5 record during her senior season.

She earned first-team all-state honors in 2018 for the second year in a row. Lewis also earned all-district, all-conference and all-region honors every year in school at Plattsburg. 

"Kelsie is a talented athlete with real game sense and a strong throwing arm," Missouri State softball coach Holly Hesse said on their athletics website. "She has great hands and makes exciting plays on the infield with her range and reactions. She is also a hitter who comes in clutch at the plate and consistently produces RBI."

We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
