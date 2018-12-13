Plattsburg's Stevens signs to Missouri S&T

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Yet another Plattsburg Tiger signs her Letter of Intent to compete at the next level. Sydney Stephens signs to Missouri S&T to throw on the track and field team. Though she has won multiple district championships and placed multiple times at the state level, she says signing to throw in college tops it all.

"I've been working so long to go play in a college level and so to be able to do that it's really a good feeling," Stevens said.