Pleasant Hill beats Cardinals Friday night

The Pleasant Hill Roosters took a 19-0 lead into halftime against Benton and went on to win 42-6 Friday night.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pleasant Hill Roosters took a 19-0 lead into halftime against Benton and went on to win 42-6 Friday night.

Benton falls to 0-2 on the season. 

The Cardinals will travel to Lafayette next Friday. 

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
