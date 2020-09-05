Pleasant Hill beats Cardinals Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pleasant Hill Roosters took a 19-0 lead into halftime against Benton and went on to win 42-6 Friday night.
Benton falls to 0-2 on the season.
The Cardinals will travel to Lafayette next Friday.
