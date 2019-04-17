Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Savannah Savages beat Maryville 10-0 Tuesday in the second round of the Pony Express baseball tournament and will play Benton for the championship game.
Savannah scored two early runs in the second inning and kept the bats hot as they would extend the lead into double digits to get the shutout win.
Benton played Smithville in their second-round match-up after Savannah Maryville game, getting the win over the Warriors 7-3.
The championship game will be played Thursday at Phil Welch with first pitch set for 4:30.
