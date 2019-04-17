Clear

Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton

Savannah and Benton face off in Pony Express championship round.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 1:13 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Savannah Savages beat Maryville 10-0 Tuesday in the second round of the Pony Express baseball tournament and will play Benton for the championship game.

Savannah scored two early runs in the second inning and kept the bats hot as they would extend the lead into double digits to get the shutout win.

Benton played Smithville in their second-round match-up after Savannah Maryville game, getting the win over the Warriors 7-3.

The championship game will be played Thursday at Phil Welch with first pitch set for 4:30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
We'll see more clouds move in by Wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. We are still tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. We will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events