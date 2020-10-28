Clear
Positive COVID-19 case ends LeBlond football's post season run

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond football team will end its season early due to a positive COVID-19 test result on the team.

Athletic Director Michael Evans posted a tweet saying "Due to positive cases within the football program, Bishop LeBlond will not play this Friday in Districts. Due to this unfortunate situation and timing our season has officially come to an end."

The Golden Eagles are (4-4) on the season and had won three straight games. LeBlond would have played Pattonsburg in round one of districts. This is LeBlonds second season playing 8-man football.

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
