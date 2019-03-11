Ramirez wins 2019 Marvin Bally Open Masters Invitational

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Tony Ramirez posted a 246 to win the 2019 St. Joseph USBC 2019 Marvin Bally Open Masters Invitational.
Here are the Top 5 from the tournament:
1. Tony Ramirez
2. Douglas Barlow
3. Mike White
4. Dustin Adams
5. Jeff Wilson
