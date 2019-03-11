Clear

Ramirez wins 2019 Marvin Bally Open Masters Invitational

Tony Ramirez posted a 246 to win the 2019 St. Joseph USBC 2019 Marvin Bally Open Masters Invitational.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Tony Ramirez posted a 246 to win the 2019 St. Joseph USBC 2019 Marvin Bally Open Masters Invitational.

Here are the Top 5 from the tournament: 

1. Tony Ramirez

2. Douglas Barlow

3. Mike White

4. Dustin Adams

5. Jeff Wilson

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events