Ravens advance to NAIA semi-final rounds in football

Benedictine football defeats Concordia (Mich) 54-38 in NAIA quarterfinal.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 2:20 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ATCHISON, Ks.- The Benedictine Ravens beat Concordia (Mich) Saturday 54-38 at home in the quarter final game to advance to the semi-final next week.

Receiver Aaron Jackson was named Offensive Player of the Game with five receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Jalen James was named the Defensive Player of the Game after recording seven tackles and the scoop-and-score.

The Ravens finished the game with 499 yards of offense and was plus-three in turnover margin.

Benedictine (12-1) will travel to play Kansas Wesleyan (13-0) Dec. 1

