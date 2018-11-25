Ravens advance to NAIA semi-final rounds in football

ATCHISON, Ks.- The Benedictine Ravens beat Concordia (Mich) Saturday 54-38 at home in the quarter final game to advance to the semi-final next week.

Receiver Aaron Jackson was named Offensive Player of the Game with five receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Jalen James was named the Defensive Player of the Game after recording seven tackles and the scoop-and-score.

The Ravens finished the game with 499 yards of offense and was plus-three in turnover margin.

Benedictine (12-1) will travel to play Kansas Wesleyan (13-0) Dec. 1