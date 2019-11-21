Rebuilding the Culture: How Savannah continues to climb back toward the top

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages won their first district title since 2011 Friday night and it's been a process to get back to this point.

In Savannah head coach Randy Schrader's first season in 2017, the Savages won just three games. In 2018, Savannah improved to 8-4 and now this season, the Savages sit at 10-2.

Savannah travels to Odessa for the Class 3 Quarterfinals Saturday.