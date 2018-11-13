Redemption season for Lathrop football

LATHROP, Mo. — Last year in the class 2 district 8 football championship, Lathrop fell to Lafayette county. This year, the Mules exercised those demons, and walked away with a district championship with a win over rival Lawson.

"It was huge for us to get over that hill because we felt like we were so close last year," Lathrop senior Justin Wright said.

"The boys have worked hard, the coaches have worked hard,” Lathrop head coach Chris Holt said. “I want to say that we deserved it by the effort that we put in."

Not only have the Mules reached the goal they set from the beginning of this year, they have done so in dominant fashion. The average score of a Lathrop football game this season is 52-6.

"We are a veteran crew. We have 30 juniors and seniors on this football team, so it's time,” Holt said. “You know, fourth year in the system, the kids really understand what we're trying to accomplish on offense."

It’s not always evident if a team is set apart for greatness. Coach Holt says he saw it coming early in the off season.

"We could tell in July there was something a little bit different about this group and it's been pleasant to coach them that's for sure."

The players say it comes down to togetherness.

"We're more of a family this year and when push comes to shove, it's definitely nice to have a relationship, that bond with those guys," Wright said. "Doing the same thing that we have been doing. Preparation, working hard, focusing every play. You got to win every rep."