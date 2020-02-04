Reid: 'I can't wait until tomorrow... Let's enjoy it'

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is excited for Wednesday morning's championship parade through downtown Kansas City.
"I can't wait," Reid said Tuesday. "Let's go. Let's enjoy it."
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade will start at 11:30 Wednesday morning. The parade will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard then heading south on Grand.
For more details about the parade, click here.
