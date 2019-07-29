Reid happy with first day of pads

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs opened their third full team practice Monday by putting the pads on for the first time this camp.
"All and all I thought it was a good day guys worked their tails off, appreciated the effort and got a lot of reps in," head coach Andy Reid said.
Practices like Monday are good for the team as they have a chance to go live during 11 on 11 sessions and to do full contract drills. The team only has a handful full padded practices due the collecting bargaining agreement set up by the NFLPA.
Training camp continues Tuesday as the Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game August 8 at home against the Bengals.
