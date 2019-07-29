Clear

Reid happy with first day of pads

The Kansas City Chiefs opened their third full team practice Monday by putting the pads on for the first time this camp.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs opened their third full team practice Monday by putting the pads on for the first time this camp.

"All and all I thought it was a good day guys worked their tails off, appreciated the effort and got a lot of reps in," head coach Andy Reid said.

Practices like Monday are good for the team as they have a chance to go live during 11 on 11 sessions and to do full contract drills. The team only has a handful full padded practices due the collecting bargaining agreement set up by the NFLPA.

Training camp continues Tuesday as the Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game August 8 at home against the Bengals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Tuesday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events