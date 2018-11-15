Reid supports league in venue change

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs have yet again another challenge ahead of them as they take on the Los Angeles Rams for Monday night football.

Both teams come into this contest with a tied record of 9-1 and have two of the top five offenses in the NFL.

With such a big build up for this game to be played in Mexico City, and the ability for both teams to be able to travel. The game is now moved to Los Angeles due to bad field conditions after a concert that was held prior to the game.

"Things like this happen not very often in the National Football League, but it happened and their making the changes that probably need to be made."

This game was slated as a home game for the Rams, so the league made their choice in moving the game to L.A.

There is a lot of parody for both teams as former Rams receiver Sammy Watkins is now a Chief, and former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is now a Ram, and an offensive stat sheet that is almost identical for both teams.

This could be a preview of Superbowl LIII on Feb 3. down in New Orleans.

Kick-off for this match-up is on Monday night at 7:20.