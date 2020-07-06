Report: Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year extension

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a 10-year extension.

Per Schefter's report, Mahomes' new extension will tie him to Kansas City through the 2031 season and will be the richest contract in NFL history.

Mahomes' had two years remaining on his current contract, and the deal will add 10 more, making it a new 12-year contract.

Mahomes' led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season an won the Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes won the league MVP in 2018. He threw for 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in 2018.