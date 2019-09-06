Report: Chiefs agree to 3-year extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $54 million and will put Hill among the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Tyreek Hill is entering the final year of his rookie deal and with this extension, the Chiefs will not have to use the franchise tag in 2020.