Report: Chiefs sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland Monday.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:30 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)—  According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland Monday.

Breeland spent the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers. 

The 27-year-old cornerback spent a few days in St. Joseph last summer during Chiefs Training Camp with the organization before ultimately signing with the Packers. 

He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

This signing was first reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky. 

To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
