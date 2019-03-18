Report: Chiefs sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland Monday.
Breeland spent the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers.
The 27-year-old cornerback spent a few days in St. Joseph last summer during Chiefs Training Camp with the organization before ultimately signing with the Packers.
He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft.
This signing was first reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
