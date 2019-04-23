Clear

Report: Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded for Seattle defensive end Frank Clark.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:57 PM

The Chiefs will reportedly send their 2019 first-round pick, No. 29 overall, a 2020 second-round pick, and an exchange of third-round picks this year, according to Schefter. 

Per Schefter, the Chiefs and the 25-year-old Clark are still working out the details on what will be a "massive" contract extension and once the contract is agreed upon, Clark will fly to Kansas City for a physical and finalize the trade. 

More clouds are moving in and a cooler day is on tap for your Tuesday. Highs will be a few degrees below average thanks to the northeast winds in the middle 60s.
