Report: Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded for Seattle defensive end Frank Clark.

The Chiefs will reportedly send their 2019 first-round pick, No. 29 overall, a 2020 second-round pick, and an exchange of third-round picks this year, according to Schefter.

Per Schefter, the Chiefs and the 25-year-old Clark are still working out the details on what will be a "massive" contract extension and once the contract is agreed upon, Clark will fly to Kansas City for a physical and finalize the trade.