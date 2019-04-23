(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded for Seattle defensive end Frank Clark.
The Chiefs will reportedly send their 2019 first-round pick, No. 29 overall, a 2020 second-round pick, and an exchange of third-round picks this year, according to Schefter.
Per Schefter, the Chiefs and the 25-year-old Clark are still working out the details on what will be a "massive" contract extension and once the contract is agreed upon, Clark will fly to Kansas City for a physical and finalize the trade.
Related Content
- Report: Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark
- Chiefs' Veach address Justin Houston trade reports
- Chiefs Defense Regroups In 2018
- Chiefs finalize defensive coaching staff
- Chiefs Defense Requires Grit And Toughness
- Chiefs Defense led by Eric Berry
- Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Bob Sutton
- Chiefs add defensive back to roster
- Chiefs trade Dee Ford to 49ers
- Clark Hunt impressed with Mahomes
Scroll for more content...