Report: Chiefs will sign running back LeSean McCoy

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs will sign running back LeSean McCoy.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 12:13 PM

McCoy was cut by the Buffalo Bills and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that the Chiefs and McCoy have agreed to a one-year deal.

McCoy was cut by the Buffalo Bills and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that the Chiefs and McCoy have agreed to a one-year deal. 

McCoy played four years for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid back in Philadelphia from 2009 until 2012. 

The 31-year-old running back will join Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, and Darwin Thompson in the Chiefs' running back room. 

Seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning but going through the day, there will likely be some sunshine heading into the afternoon. The good news is that today will be dry as well. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday with temperatures getting into the lower 80s.
