Report: Chiefs will sign running back LeSean McCoy

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs will sign running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy was cut by the Buffalo Bills and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that the Chiefs and McCoy have agreed to a one-year deal.

McCoy played four years for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid back in Philadelphia from 2009 until 2012.

The 31-year-old running back will join Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, and Darwin Thompson in the Chiefs' running back room.