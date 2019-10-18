Report: Mahomes suffered dislocated kneecap, MRI shows no significant additional damage

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did suffer a dislocated kneecap, but the MRI did not show significant additional damage.
The tweet by Ian Rapoport stats that Mahomes will seek additional opinions to be sure and the plan is for Mahomes to return this season after a brief absence.
Mahomes was injured on a 4th an 1 quarterback sneak in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Thursday night win against the Broncos.
