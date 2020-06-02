Report: No Chiefs in St. Joseph this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is sending a memo to all 32 teams noting that training camps will be conducted only at team facilities.

Missouri Western State University officials released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

"The University has been in active discussions with the Chiefs in planning for training camp to return to MWSU this summer. We're awaiting confirmation of any NFL policy."

Mosaic Life Care, a partner of the Chiefs during training camp, released this statement:

"No official confirmation that the Chiefs are not coming this summer."

The Chiefs have not confirmed the report as of Tuesday evening.