Report: Royals' owner David Glass discussing plans to sell the team

According to a report by TheAthletic.com, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is in talks to sell the team.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:34 PM

The report said Glass is negotiating with Kansas City native John Sherman, who is the current vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians.

The report said Glass is negotiating with Kansas City native John Sherman, who is the current vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians. 

Glass bought the team from the Kauffman Estate in 2000 for $96 million. 

According to Forbes, the team is now worth $1 billion. 

