Report: Royals' owner David Glass discussing plans to sell the team

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— According to a report by TheAthletic.com, Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is in talks to sell the team.

The report said Glass is negotiating with Kansas City native John Sherman, who is the current vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians.

Glass bought the team from the Kauffman Estate in 2000 for $96 million.

According to Forbes, the team is now worth $1 billion.