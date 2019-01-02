Reports: Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy interviewing for NFL head coach jobs this week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview for a NFL head coaching job this week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bienemy is set to interview with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. He will reportedly interview with Miami Thursday and the Bengals on Friday.

Bienemy reportedly turned down an interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Rapoport.

Bienemy is in his first year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Before 2018, he was the Kansas City running backs coach from 2013-2017.