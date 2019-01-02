(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview for a NFL head coaching job this week.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bienemy is set to interview with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. He will reportedly interview with Miami Thursday and the Bengals on Friday.
Bienemy reportedly turned down an interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Rapoport.
Bienemy is in his first year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Before 2018, he was the Kansas City running backs coach from 2013-2017.
Related Content
- Reports: Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy interviewing for NFL head coach jobs this week
- Chiefs' Bieniemy receives head coaching interest
- Chiefs Eric Berry rumored to return this week
- Chiefs Defense led by Eric Berry
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking after Monday's practice
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplays trade rumors
- Chiefs safety Eric Berry listed as 'literally day-to-day'
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking ahead of Sunday's game against 49ers
- WATCH: Chief's Eric Fisher reacts to his first Pro Bowl nod
Scroll for more content...