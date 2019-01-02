Clear

Reports: Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy interviewing for NFL head coach jobs this week

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview for a NFL head coaching job this week.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 8:43 AM

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bienemy is set to interview with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. He will reportedly interview with Miami Thursday and the Bengals on Friday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bienemy is set to interview with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. He will reportedly interview with Miami Thursday and the Bengals on Friday. 

Bienemy reportedly turned down an interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Rapoport. 

Bienemy is in his first year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Before 2018, he was the Kansas City running backs coach from 2013-2017. 

Clouds will eventually start moving out later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.
