Results from Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday

Here are the results from Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 9:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARCELINE, Mo.) Here are the results from the Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday.

Team results: 

1) Brookfield (165)

2) Marceline (121)

3) Trenton (115)

4) Gallatin (105)

5) Macon (97)

6) South Harrison (80)

7) Hamilton (79)

Top 4 results: 

106

1st Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney
2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin
3rd Place - Tanner Still of Macon
4th Place - Kai Wiedeman of Brookfield

113

1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton
2nd Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison
3rd Place - Johnathan Morrison of Penney

120

1st Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Hillard of Macon
3rd Place - Bobby Funk of South Harrison

126

1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline
2nd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield
3rd Place - Braxton Magee of South Harrison
4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Trenton

132

1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton
2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield
3rd Place - Zach Pelletier of South Harrison
4th Place - Brayden Brown of Marceline

138

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline
3rd Place - Jacob Bettes of Macon
4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

145

1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield
2nd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin
3rd Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline
4th Place - Justice Moyer of Macon

152

1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin
2nd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton
3rd Place - Jayson Baker of South Harrison
4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon

160

1st Place - Mason Barnett of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin
3rd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney
4th Place - Gage Lewis of Macon

170

1st Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline
2nd Place - Kaden Owen of Trenton
3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield
4th Place - Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison

182

1st Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield
2nd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton
3rd Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin
4th Place - Dalton Cashatt of Macon

195

1st Place - Braxsten Duncan of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ethan Prewitt of Macon
3rd Place - Benton Crabtree of South Harrison
4th Place - Nate Burkeybile of Trenton

220

1st Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton
2nd Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney
3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield
4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison

285

1st Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield
2nd Place - Dawson Miller of Penney
3rd Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin
4th Place - Matt Osman of Macon

