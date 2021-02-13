Results from Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday

(MARCELINE, Mo.) Here are the results from the Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday.
Team results:
1) Brookfield (165)
2) Marceline (121)
3) Trenton (115)
4) Gallatin (105)
5) Macon (97)
6) South Harrison (80)
7) Hamilton (79)
Top 4 results:
106
1st Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney
2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin
3rd Place - Tanner Still of Macon
4th Place - Kai Wiedeman of Brookfield
113
1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton
2nd Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison
3rd Place - Johnathan Morrison of Penney
120
1st Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Hillard of Macon
3rd Place - Bobby Funk of South Harrison
126
1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline
2nd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield
3rd Place - Braxton Magee of South Harrison
4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Trenton
132
1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton
2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield
3rd Place - Zach Pelletier of South Harrison
4th Place - Brayden Brown of Marceline
138
1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline
3rd Place - Jacob Bettes of Macon
4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin
145
1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield
2nd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin
3rd Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline
4th Place - Justice Moyer of Macon
152
1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin
2nd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton
3rd Place - Jayson Baker of South Harrison
4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon
160
1st Place - Mason Barnett of Marceline
2nd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin
3rd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney
4th Place - Gage Lewis of Macon
170
1st Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline
2nd Place - Kaden Owen of Trenton
3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield
4th Place - Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison
182
1st Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield
2nd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton
3rd Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin
4th Place - Dalton Cashatt of Macon
195
1st Place - Braxsten Duncan of Brookfield
2nd Place - Ethan Prewitt of Macon
3rd Place - Benton Crabtree of South Harrison
4th Place - Nate Burkeybile of Trenton
220
1st Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton
2nd Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney
3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield
4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison
285
1st Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield
2nd Place - Dawson Miller of Penney
3rd Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin
4th Place - Matt Osman of Macon