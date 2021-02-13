Results from Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday

(MARCELINE, Mo.) Here are the results from the Class 1 District 7 wrestling championships Saturday.

Team results:

1) Brookfield (165)

2) Marceline (121)

3) Trenton (115)

4) Gallatin (105)

5) Macon (97)

6) South Harrison (80)

7) Hamilton (79)

Top 4 results:

106

1st Place - Tennison Nixdorf of Penney

2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Gallatin

3rd Place - Tanner Still of Macon

4th Place - Kai Wiedeman of Brookfield

113

1st Place - Hunter McAtee of Trenton

2nd Place - Mason Hamilton of South Harrison

3rd Place - Johnathan Morrison of Penney

120

1st Place - Canaan Wright of Marceline

2nd Place - Logan Hillard of Macon

3rd Place - Bobby Funk of South Harrison

126

1st Place - Conner Quinn of Marceline

2nd Place - Gambal Staddie of Brookfield

3rd Place - Braxton Magee of South Harrison

4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Trenton

132

1st Place - Brice Gibler of Trenton

2nd Place - Colton Parn of Brookfield

3rd Place - Zach Pelletier of South Harrison

4th Place - Brayden Brown of Marceline

138

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield

2nd Place - Ryder Gooch of Marceline

3rd Place - Jacob Bettes of Macon

4th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

145

1st Place - Jaden Abongo of Brookfield

2nd Place - Draven Wright of Gallatin

3rd Place - Jace Bixenman of Marceline

4th Place - Justice Moyer of Macon

152

1st Place - Rodell Sperry of Gallatin

2nd Place - Coleman Griffin of Trenton

3rd Place - Jayson Baker of South Harrison

4th Place - Bodie Legan of Macon

160

1st Place - Mason Barnett of Marceline

2nd Place - Logan Bottcher of Gallatin

3rd Place - Anthony Prater of Penney

4th Place - Gage Lewis of Macon

170

1st Place - Hunter Nelson of Marceline

2nd Place - Kaden Owen of Trenton

3rd Place - Trent Polley of Brookfield

4th Place - Kasten VanMeter of South Harrison

182

1st Place - Dawson Baker of Brookfield

2nd Place - Sam Gibson of Trenton

3rd Place - Gage Wright of Gallatin

4th Place - Dalton Cashatt of Macon

195

1st Place - Braxsten Duncan of Brookfield

2nd Place - Ethan Prewitt of Macon

3rd Place - Benton Crabtree of South Harrison

4th Place - Nate Burkeybile of Trenton

220

1st Place - Caleb Johnson of Trenton

2nd Place - Fisher Nixdorf of Penney

3rd Place - Trace Alexander of Brookfield

4th Place - Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison

285

1st Place - Peyton Armstrong of Brookfield

2nd Place - Dawson Miller of Penney

3rd Place - Gabe Parker of Gallatin

4th Place - Matt Osman of Macon