Rivera headlined 2019 MLB Hall of Fame ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - The 2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony took place at historic Cooperstown New York Sunday after with Mariano Rivera headlining the new six inductees.
"I was great to the good lord to allow me to play in New York with the greatest fans, and end my career the way I did," Rivera said.
Rivera pitched his entire career all with the New York Yankees and retired with 952 games finished. The 13-time All-Star helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.
