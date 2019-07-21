Clear

Rivera headlined 2019 MLB Hall of Fame ceremony

Yankee closer Mariano Rivera inducted into MLB Hall of Fame.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - The 2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony took place at historic Cooperstown New York Sunday after with Mariano Rivera headlining the new six inductees.

"I was great to the good lord to allow me to play in New York with the greatest fans, and end my career the way I did," Rivera said.

Rivera pitched his entire career all with the New York Yankees and retired with 952 games finished. The 13-time All-Star helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
After Sunday night's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events