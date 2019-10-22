Riverside Cyclones named Highland CC Team of the Week

(WATHENA, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.
The Cyclones defeated Horton, 55-0, last Friday night.
Riverside (5-2) will host Pleasant Ridge Friday night in the regular-season finale.
