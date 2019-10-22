Clear

Riverside Cyclones named Highland CC Team of the Week

The Riverside Cyclones are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(WATHENA, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

The Cyclones defeated Horton, 55-0, last Friday night. 

Riverside (5-2) will host Pleasant Ridge Friday night in the regular-season finale. 

The nicest day of the next seven appears to be on Wednesday with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
