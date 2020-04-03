Riverside baseball team reacts to season coming to sudden end

(WATHENA, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones baseball team was only a few practices into its season before it suddenly all stopped.
Kansas decided more than two weeks ago to cancel the spring sports seasons.
As many seniors across the state continue to cope with the end of their career, they also understand the situation is bigger than them.
