(WATHENA, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones fell in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night.
The Cyclones lost to Southeast Saline, 47-16.
Riverside finishes the season 6-3.
Related Content
- Riverside falls in first round of playoffs
- Sabetha handles Riverside in 55-0 win
- Riverside picks up win in season opener
- Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs
- Riverside pulls off comeback, defeats Maur Hill 28-27
- Riverside Cyclones named Highland CC Team of the Week
- NWMSU football loses to Ferris St. in second round of D.II national playoffs
- Maryville falls to St. Michael in class 3 sectional round
- Northwest football earns 6-seed in regional playoffs
- Chiefs still have upper hand for playoffs
Scroll for more content...