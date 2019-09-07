Riverside picks up win in season opener

(WATHENA, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones held off Hiawatha Friday night, 14-13.
Other scores from Kansas:
Washington County 36 Doniphan West 28
Maur Hill 42 McLouth 0
Atchison 14 Washington 40
Troy 7 Valley Heights 52
