Riverside picks up win in season opener

The Riverside Cyclones held off Hiawatha Friday night, 14-13.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(WATHENA, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones held off Hiawatha Friday night, 14-13.

Other scores from Kansas: 

Washington County 36    Doniphan West 28

Maur Hill 42    McLouth 0

Atchison 14    Washington 40

Troy 7     Valley Heights 52

