Riverside pulls off comeback, defeats Maur Hill 28-27

The Riverside Cyclones defeated Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night, 28-2.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ATCHISON, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones defeated Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night, 28-2.

Other Kansas scores: 

Troy 0     Christ Prep 28

Onaga 42     Doniphan West 36 3OT

J C Harmon 0     Atchison 48

