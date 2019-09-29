Riverside pulls off comeback, defeats Maur Hill 28-27

(ATCHISON, Kan.)— The Riverside Cyclones defeated Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night, 28-2.
Other Kansas scores:
Troy 0 Christ Prep 28
Onaga 42 Doniphan West 36 3OT
J C Harmon 0 Atchison 48
