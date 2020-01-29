"Road to Miami" is a two-part special featuring local stories tied to the big game airing on KQ2.
Schedule:
Wednesday, January 29 - 6:30PM
Thursday, January 30 - 6:30PM
Saturday, February 1 - 10:30PM & 11PM
Sunday, February 2 - 4PM & 4:30PM
Related Content
- Road to Miami
- Griffon football squash Hornets on the road
- Royals sweep Braves on the road
- Chiefs handle Chargers on the road in L.A.
- Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State
- Western Women fall on the road to Quincy
- Griffon Men fall to Qunicy on the road
- Lady Griffons lose 62-53 on the road to UNK
- Mustangs fall to Renegades 6-4 on the road
- Griffons hit the road for game against Northeastern State
Scroll for more content...