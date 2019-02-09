Robinson visits Royals Urban Youth Academy

Kansas City, Mo. - Sharon Robinson, daughter of Hall of Famer baseball player Jackie Robinson, visited the Kansas City Royals MLB Urban Youth Academy for combined events tied to both Black History Month and the centennial celebration of Jackie’s birth.

The Kansas City Monarchs, in which her father (Jackie) player for, was one of the most successful baseball teams in the Negro Leagues.

"Kansas City is a very historic city" Robinson said.

The National Negro League Baseball Museum sits a block away on the 18th and Vine district from the Urban Youth Academy.

In her role as MLB’s Educational Programming Consultant, Sharon toured the facilities at the Academy. Robinson was also in Kansas City to help promote Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life essay contest.

Breaking Barriers is a bilingual program that is highlighted by an essay contest that encourages students from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico to describe how they have overcome personal barriers through the example of Jackie Robinson.