Rogers State tops Griffon soccer at home in extended period 2-1

MWSU soccer falls to Rogers State 2-1.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western soccer team hosted Rogers State Sunday afternoon falling 2-1 in a sudden death third period in the eight-minute mark to win the game.

The Griffons are now (4-8-2, 1-5-1), will play its next three games on the road, the final away games of the regular season. MWSU plays Newman (6-3-4, 2-2-2) on Friday.

Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.
