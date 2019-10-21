ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western soccer team hosted Rogers State Sunday afternoon falling 2-1 in a sudden death third period in the eight-minute mark to win the game.
The Griffons are now (4-8-2, 1-5-1), will play its next three games on the road, the final away games of the regular season. MWSU plays Newman (6-3-4, 2-2-2) on Friday.
Related Content
- Rogers State tops Griffon soccer at home in extended period 2-1
- Griffon soccer starts year 0-2
- Ichabods top Griffons in baseball home opener
- Griffon Soccer ready for two more home games this week
- Griffon soccer shuts out Bearcats 4-0
- Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller
- Griffon soccer beats Washburn in comeback fashion
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- Bronchos top Griffons in MIAA softball championship
- Griffons top Missouri Southern on Homecoming
Scroll for more content...