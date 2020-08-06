Clear

Rookie Lucas Niang third Chiefs player to opt out of season

The Kansas City Chiefs now have three players that have opted out of the upcoming NFL season with the latest being rookie third round pick offensive lineman Lucas Niang.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Niang was looked at as a potential replacement for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as LDT was the first Chiefs player to opt out to work as an orderly in Canada to help with COVID-19 patients. Niang also joins running back Damien Williams who opted out due to family concerns.

The Chiefs will still have plenty of depth on the offensive line with free agent offseason signings of Mike Remmers and Kelechi Osemele. Niang is also recovering from hip surgery which may help with his recovery for this season as he sits out.

Players had tell Thursday at three o'clock to make a decision to opt out or play this season.

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
