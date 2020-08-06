Rookie Lucas Niang third Chiefs player to opt out of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs now have three players that have opted out of the upcoming NFL season with the latest being rookie third round pick offensive lineman Lucas Niang.

Niang was looked at as a potential replacement for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as LDT was the first Chiefs player to opt out to work as an orderly in Canada to help with COVID-19 patients. Niang also joins running back Damien Williams who opted out due to family concerns.

The Chiefs will still have plenty of depth on the offensive line with free agent offseason signings of Mike Remmers and Kelechi Osemele. Niang is also recovering from hip surgery which may help with his recovery for this season as he sits out.

Players had tell Thursday at three o'clock to make a decision to opt out or play this season.