Royals' Perez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 2:06 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals announced that Salvador Perez underwent a successful repair of his ulnar collateral ligament (Tommy John surgery) Wednesday in a procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Perez, 28, suffered the injury last Wednesday while throwing during spring training drills in Surprise, AZ.

The six-time All-Star and five-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

“Unfortunately injuries are a part of the game,” said Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President/General Manager. “We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization. His leadership and production on the field will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.”

