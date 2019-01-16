Clear
Royals' Skoglund suspended 80 games; tested positive for banned PED

The Kansas City Royals left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned PED.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

“Unfortunately when something like this occurs I immediately think about how much work and dedication our medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "I’m appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.”

The 26-year-old pitched in 70 innings in 2018 for the Royals. Skoglund started 13 games going 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA.  

We are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. We'll have another disturbance push through Wednesday night into Thursday with additional chances of light snow and some freezing rain mixed in. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute.
