Royals add veteran catcher Saturday

The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million Saturday with Martin Maldonado.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 6:21 PM

(SURPRISE, Az.)— The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million Saturday with Martin Maldonado.

The club has not confirmed the signing as of Saturday evening. 

The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. 

The 32-year-old catcher spent the 2018 season with the Angels and Astros. 

In eight Major League seasons, he has batted .220 with 51 home runs and 193 RBI. 

A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
