(SURPRISE, Az.)— The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million Saturday with Martin Maldonado.
The club has not confirmed the signing as of Saturday evening.
The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The 32-year-old catcher spent the 2018 season with the Angels and Astros.
In eight Major League seasons, he has batted .220 with 51 home runs and 193 RBI.
Related Content
- Royals add veteran catcher Saturday
- Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery
- Royals announce 2019 schedule
- Royals bring back Terrance Gore
- Royals And Moustakas On New Paths
- Royals GM Moore embarassed by 2018 season
- Merrifield gets contract extension from Royals
- Robinson visits Royals Urban Youth Academy
- Royals' Perez undergoes successful Tommy John surgery
- Chiefs add Scandrick to the secondary
Scroll for more content...