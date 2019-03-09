Royals add veteran catcher Saturday

(SURPRISE, Az.)— The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million Saturday with Martin Maldonado.

The club has not confirmed the signing as of Saturday evening.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The 32-year-old catcher spent the 2018 season with the Angels and Astros.

In eight Major League seasons, he has batted .220 with 51 home runs and 193 RBI.