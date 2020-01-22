Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Royals agree to 1-year deal with OF Alex Gordon

The Kansas City Royals and outfielder Alex Gordon have agreed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 11:59 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals and outfielder Alex Gordon have agreed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan, the deal is worth $4 million with performance-bonus incentives. 

The 35-year-old outfielder hit .266 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2019. He also won his seventh Gold Glove Award. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories