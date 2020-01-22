Royals agree to 1-year deal with OF Alex Gordon

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals and outfielder Alex Gordon have agreed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan, the deal is worth $4 million with performance-bonus incentives.

The 35-year-old outfielder hit .266 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2019. He also won his seventh Gold Glove Award.