Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Royals announce 2021 FanFest canceled, moving forward with plans for '22

The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2021 FanFest has been canceled.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 11:09 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2021 FanFest has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for January 29 and January 30.

The annual event allows fans to interact and meet their favorite players. According to the Royals, the club determined staging an in-person Royals FanFest the way fans have enjoyed over the years would not be possible this January.

The Royals also announced that FanFest 2022 will be held on January 28 and 29 at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will return as title sponsor. Schedules and more details will be released at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories