Royals announce 2021 FanFest canceled, moving forward with plans for '22

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2021 FanFest has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for January 29 and January 30.

The annual event allows fans to interact and meet their favorite players. According to the Royals, the club determined staging an in-person Royals FanFest the way fans have enjoyed over the years would not be possible this January.

The Royals also announced that FanFest 2022 will be held on January 28 and 29 at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will return as title sponsor. Schedules and more details will be released at a later date.