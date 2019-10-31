Clear

Royals announce Mike Matheny as next manager

The Kansas City Royals have announced that Mike Matheny will be the organization's next manager.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:32 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:33 AM

Matheny is the 17th manager in franchise history. 

"Our entire organization is delighted to announce and celebrate the hiring of Mike Matheny," said Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. "Every department has had the pleasure to work and interact with him this past season. Through this interaction, it became very clear to our leadership team that Mike is the obvious person to lead our baseball team. Mike Matheny is a passionate leader with strong virtues, intelligence, and a relentless commitment to help players reach their full potential. We are looking forward to him and Kristin being a part of this very special city. 

"The strength of the relationship between Mr. Glass and Mr. Sherman allowed our leadership team to move forward in a natural way as we went through this very important process," Moore continued. "I'm thankful for their support and guidance."

Matheny managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012 until July 2018. 

He won 591 games and took the Cardinals to the World Series in 2013 with the team ultimately losing to the Boston Red Sox in six games.  

