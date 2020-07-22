Royals announce pitcher Brady Singer as game two starter, after Duffy in game one against Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals last week made the announcement that lefty veteran pitcher Danny Duffy will get the nod to be the Opening Day starter against Cleveland Friday. The Royals will then pair game two with young rising star pitcher Brady Singer the club announced Wednesday. "He's got a nice demeanor to him, he's got professionalism to his approach, Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Duffy, who was in an early battle with pitcher Brad Keller, before Keller was out for testing positive for COVID-19 and now making his way back, was the logical choice for the Royals to be the Opening Day starter, and Duffy shared his adulation for Singer, "Brady's been super impressive, and I'm pumped for him." Royals pitcher Duffy said

Singer makes his debut in tough circumstances with no fans or family in the stands, and the fact that the coronavirus is an everyday topic as multiple teammates have tested positive, but Duffy thinks Singer will be able to adjust despite the challenges, "When the ball drops and the game gets going, it’s going to be second nature to him, I've got full confidence in that guy."

Singer was the Royals first round draft pick in 2018 out of the University of Florida, and with no big league experience Matheny thinks that having Singer play now will be beneficial to him, "A situation like this could be one of the best things for a young player and how they get initiated into major league baseball," Matheny said.

The Royals play Cleveland on the road Friday, then again Saturday which is Singers debut, and close out the three-game series to start the season on Sunday before they head to Detroit to take on the Tigers.