Royals bring back Terrance Gore

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals have signed a familiar face.

The Royals have signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a 1-year Major League deal.

According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan, the 1-year deal is split between $650,000 for Majors and $350,000 for Minors with about $50,000 in player bonuses.

Gore played for the Royals in the Majors and Minors from 2013 until August 2018, when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old outfielder isn't know for his bat, just one hit in 16 at-bats, but has 27 stolen bases in 19 plate appearances and pinch running situations.