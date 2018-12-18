(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals have signed a familiar face.
The Royals have signed outfielder Terrance Gore to a 1-year Major League deal.
According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan, the 1-year deal is split between $650,000 for Majors and $350,000 for Minors with about $50,000 in player bonuses.
Gore played for the Royals in the Majors and Minors from 2013 until August 2018, when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
The 27-year-old outfielder isn't know for his bat, just one hit in 16 at-bats, but has 27 stolen bases in 19 plate appearances and pinch running situations.
Related Content
- Royals bring back Terrance Gore
- Royals announce 2019 schedule
- Royals And Moustakas On New Paths
- Royals GM Moore embarassed by 2018 season
- Royals trade '15 World Series champion Moustakas to Milwaukee
- Royals, Ned Yost agree to 1-year extension for 2019
- Royals' GM Moore: 'We quit talking about the rebuild'
- Special Olympics softball tournament brings athletes together
- SJC sophomore brings football passion from Germany to America
- Chiefs Ambassadors give back to the community
Scroll for more content...