KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez made his return to the team Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus and having to self-quarantine for 14 days.

After being cleared by team doctors and other medical professionals, Perez felt as if he was making his debut in the majors "I felt like it was my first day in the big leagues," Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez said.

Perez missed the 2019 season due to having Tommy John surgery and has also been hit by injuries in the last two seasons with an intercostal strain in 2017 and missed the first 20 games in 2018 with an MCL tear.

Perez is a six-time MLB All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and received the World Series Most Valuable Player Award when the Royals won the 2015 World Series over the New York Mets.