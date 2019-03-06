Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery

(SURPRISE, Az.)— The Kansas City Royals will be without their All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the foreseeable future.

The 6-time All-Star will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament.

The Royals will look to Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria to replace the 2015 Word Series' MVP.

"Cam and Viloria are doing a really nice job and we'll see what we get at the end of Spring Training and see what becomes available and we'll go from there," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Do we have confidence in Cam and Viloria? Yeah, we do, but we're always looking to try and get better, so we will see what happens when it comes down the road."

Kansas City is back in action Wednesday in Mesa, Arizona against the Cubs.