Clear

Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery

The Kansas City Royals will be without their All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the foreseeable future.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SURPRISE, Az.)— The Kansas City Royals will be without their All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the foreseeable future.

The 6-time All-Star will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. 

The Royals will look to Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria to replace the 2015 Word Series' MVP. 

"Cam and Viloria are doing a really nice job and we'll see what we get at the end of Spring Training and see what becomes available and we'll go from there," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Do we have confidence in Cam and Viloria? Yeah, we do, but we're always looking to try and get better, so we will see what happens when it comes down the road."

Kansas City is back in action Wednesday in Mesa, Arizona against the Cubs. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events