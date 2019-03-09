Clear

Royals debut new team-themed street car to kickoff 2019 season

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their 2019 Outdoor Spectacular Friday morning and this year, it's not just a billboard.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 12:11 AM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"This was our opportunity to not put it on wheels, but on tracks and role it all the way down Kansas City for the next couple of weeks," said Toby Cook, Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity.
"This was our opportunity to not put it on wheels, but on tracks and role it all the way down Kansas City for the next couple of weeks," said Toby Cook, Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity.
The Royals partnered with the Street Car Authority and it's been a partnership a longtime coming.
"The Street Car Authority said 'we've been trying to get the Royals on our street car for a long time' and this is the year that we did it," Cook said.
The Royals-themed street car will travel across Kansas City for the next several weeks.

A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to the lower 50s.
Community Events