Royals debut new team-themed street car to kickoff 2019 season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Royals unveiled their 2019 Outdoor Spectacular Friday morning and this year, it's not just a billboard.

"This was our opportunity to not put it on wheels, but on tracks and role it all the way down Kansas City for the next couple of weeks," said Toby Cook, Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity.

The Royals partnered with the Street Car Authority and it's been a partnership a longtime coming.

"The Street Car Authority said 'we've been trying to get the Royals on our street car for a long time' and this is the year that we did it," Cook said.

The Royals-themed street car will travel across Kansas City for the next several weeks.