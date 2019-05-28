Royals drop both games with White Sox

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Kansas City Royals struggles continue in Chicago against the White Sox. The Royals have now lost nine of 12 games. The Royals lost their suspended game 2-1 which resumed play Tuesday afternoon.
In game two for the Royals Alex Gordon hit a three-run homer in the first, but Brad Keller (3-6) gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings for Kansas City.
The Royals will play one more game Wednesday against the White Sox with first pitch set for 7:10.
