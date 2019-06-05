Royals drop game one of series with Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals lost game one of their series with the Boston Red Sox 8-3 Tuesday night in which the Royals looked like were going to come away with a win.

Cheslor Cuthbert for the Royals got the scoring going with a two-run blast in the second which got the Royals on the board first.

The Royals lost the lead in the sixth inning by a Brock Holt RBI that was able to send Rafael Devers home from second which swung momentum in favor of Boston.

Eduardo Nunez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning which broke open what had been a close game, and the Red Sox went on to beat the Royals 8-3.

The Kansas City Royals are now on a four-game losing streak and hope to stop the bleeding with game two of the series Wednesday night. Jakob Junis (4-5, 5.35) will take the mound for the Royals and will face Chris Sale (1-7, 4.35 ERA) of the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:00.