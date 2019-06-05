Clear

Royals drop game one of series with Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals lost game one of their series with the Boston Red Sox 8-3 Tuesday night.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 12:47 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals lost game one of their series with the Boston Red Sox 8-3 Tuesday night in which the Royals looked like were going to come away with a win.

Cheslor Cuthbert for the Royals got the scoring going with a two-run blast in the second which got the Royals on the board first.

The Royals lost the lead in the sixth inning by a Brock Holt RBI that was able to send Rafael Devers home from second which swung momentum in favor of Boston.

Eduardo Nunez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning which broke open what had been a close game, and the Red Sox went on to beat the Royals 8-3.

The Kansas City Royals are now on a four-game losing streak and hope to stop the bleeding with game two of the series Wednesday night. Jakob Junis (4-5, 5.35) will take the mound for the Royals and will face Chris Sale (1-7, 4.35 ERA) of the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:00.

The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain.
