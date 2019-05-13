Clear

Royals drop series with Phillies

Kansas City Royals lose rubber match at home against Phillies.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals playing in a rubber match in their series with the Philadelphia Phillies also looking to win their 15th game of the season.

Philadelphia scored six times in the fifth to break the game open. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double and Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run single.

Alex Gordon brought home the Royals' only run with an RBI single in the third. After the umpires initially ruled Billy Hamilton was thrown out at third base before Cam Gallagher crossed the plate, a replay review showed Hamilton beat the throw.

The Royals have now lost 12 consecutive series rubber games, a streak that stretches back to May 30 last year, when the Royals took two of three against Minnesota.

The Royals next series begins on Tuesday at Kauffman as the Texas Rangers come to town for a three-game stand.

The isolated showers seen throughout the day on Sunday are moving out this evening and overnight should be dry. Some fog may develop towards morning so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your Monday morning commute. Lows tonight are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
