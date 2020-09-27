Royals end the season on a good note beating the Tigers in Alex Gordon's last game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals won their last game of the season beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 and won five of their seven games which were all at home.

The final game was not just the final game of the season for the Royals, but it was the final game ever for long time outfielder Alex Gordon. "I think today was kind of the day where I was just like sit back and enjoy it just try to take it all in because this is probably the last time you’re going to be in this clubhouse competing on the major league field.” Alex Gordon said.

Gordon helped lead the Royals to a World Series championship in 2015.