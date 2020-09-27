Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Royals end the season on a good note beating the Tigers in Alex Gordon's last game

The Kansas City Royals won their last game of the season beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 and won five of their seven games which were all at home.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 11:09 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals won their last game of the season beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 and won five of their seven games which were all at home.

The final game was not just the final game of the season for the Royals, but it was the final game ever for long time outfielder Alex Gordon. "I think today was kind of the day where I was just like sit back and enjoy it just try to take it all in because this is probably the last time you’re going to be in this clubhouse competing on the major league field.” Alex Gordon said.

Gordon helped lead the Royals to a World Series championship in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories